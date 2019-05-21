NM Special Orchestra welcomes musicians of all abilities | KOB 4
NM Special Orchestra welcomes musicians of all abilities

Casey Torres
May 21, 2019 07:54 AM

BELEN, N.M. — The New Mexico Special Orchestra is getting ready for its 20th Annual Spring Benefit show. The band is made up of people living with disabilities in our state.

The nonprofit was founded by Bryan Castleberry and Gair Linhart in 1999.

“We play songs that we’ve written ourselves like Keep On and the New Mexico Walks and Everything that You Feel,” said Linhart. “We draw from probably a base of 100 people down here in Valencia County and perhaps 80 to 100 people in Albuquerque. On a given occasion, we have usually approximately between 20 and 30 people in our band."

The orchestra offers lessons online and welcomes anyone who wants to join.

The show will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Sheriff's Posse Hall. It's a free event with food, guest stars, and a cash raffle.

Half of the prize will go towards the band’s travel expenses, apparel, and website. Linhart said a small percentage will go toward employees.

If you would like to make a donation or learn more about the band, click here.

Casey Torres


Created: May 21, 2019 07:54 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

