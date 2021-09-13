NM State Fair continues Monday after first weekend | KOB 4

NM State Fair continues Monday after first weekend

Brianna Wilson
Updated: September 13, 2021 08:43 AM
Created: September 13, 2021 08:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The second week of the New Mexico State Fair kicks off with its fifth day, featuring discount admission and a celebration of a New Mexico classic. 

General admission is only $2 all day and ride wristbands are $25. At noon, restaurants from across the state will be competing in the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge, to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger recipe.

Attendance has noticeably declined this year, due to COVID-19, however. 

"Numbers looked good even if they are down which was to be expected," NM State Fair general manager Dan Mourning noted. "We expect the numbers to keep climbing, though."

Despite the decline, some fairgoers do not seem to mind. 

"It's very different because the crowds aren't here," fairgoer Mary Romero said, "You can get up to any ride, buy any drink, get any food, without waiting in any line. I think it's wonderful."

For a full list of events, visit www.statefair.exponm.com/events 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

