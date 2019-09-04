NM State Fair traffic: Avoid the stress of getting to the fairgrounds
Ryan Laughlin
September 04, 2019 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hundreds of thousands of people attend the New Mexico State Fair, causing traffic around the fairgrounds.
Dan Mourning, the general manager of the fair, said there are ways to save money and beat traffic.
“Park & Ride on Saturdays and Sundays of the fair will be at Coronado mall,” he said. “That's our partnership with the City of Albuquerque. Jump on just like you would just like we do at Balloon Fiesta. Same location, right there outside of Round One."
Park & Ride is free, and buses will drop people off at the front gate.
For those who want to drive to Expo New Mexico, parking will cost $5.
This year, parking in the neighborhoods that are situated west of the fairgrounds is prohibited for people who don't live in the area.
“You do risk a parking ticket if you park on these streets without a parking permit," said Johnny Chandler, spokesperson for the city’s Department of Municipal Development.
The city now requires a parking permit for the area from Lomas to Domingo and Alvarado to San Pedro.
Parking tickets will cost drivers $20.
Mourning also wants to people remember that using Louisiana isn't the only way to get to the fair.
"Don't be afraid to use San Mateo and go up Lomas rather than just heading off on Louisiana," he said.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 04, 2019 05:26 PM
Created: September 04, 2019 04:45 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved