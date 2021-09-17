NM State Fair's final weekend to feature free admission for teachers, STEM Day | KOB 4
NM State Fair's final weekend to feature free admission for teachers, STEM Day

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 17, 2021 10:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The final weekend of the New Mexico State Fair has a special focus on education.

Teachers who present a valid I.D. or paystub will get into the State Fair for free throughout the weekend.

The weekend kicks off with STEM Day on Main Street. KOB 4's Eddie Garcia will be making pocket-sized lightsabers with the Air Force Research Lab. There will also be steam engine and robotics displays. 

Science Girl be there at 11:45 a.m., a cake decorating contest will be taking place at 1:30 p.m. and the Goo Goo Dolls will performing at 6:45 p.m., after the PRCA Rodeo. 


