NM still facing drought conditions although snow totals are above average
Ryan Laughlin
February 25, 2019 06:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The storm that passed through New Mexico dumped feet of snow in some areas, which provides moisture the desert needs.
"It's really excellent news for New Mexico," said John Fleck, the director of UNM's Water Resource Center. "We're likely to see much more water in the river, especially compared to last year which was one of the worst years on record."
Fleck says the celebration is only a small one, though, because the problems from last year are lingering.
"This year's farmers are going to suffer from last year's drought," Fleck said.
He says that snow totals are above average this year and rivers and streams will be a lot happier, but the big picture is still bleak.
"We're kind of insulated from drought, but the world around us is drying up," he said.
Aridification is the term Fleck says the scientific community has adopted and it means that drought conditions aren't going away.
"The West is becoming more arid. If you look at the years of the 21st century, it has been drier. we appear to have shifted to a new, drier regime in our climate here," Fleck said.
The snow is good news, but it's not enough.
"It will take a lot of time and a lot of additional snow to really changes things in the long run. We have to ready for the fact that that's not likely going to happen," he said.
Fleck says that preparing now for a world with less water will be vital for thriving in a drier future.
