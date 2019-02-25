NM still facing drought conditions although snow totals are above average

"This year's farmers are going to suffer from last year's drought," Fleck said.

He says that snow totals are above average this year and rivers and streams will be a lot happier, but the big picture is still bleak.

"We're kind of insulated from drought, but the world around us is drying up," he said.

Aridification is the term Fleck says the scientific community has adopted and it means that drought conditions aren't going away.

"The West is becoming more arid. If you look at the years of the 21st century, it has been drier. we appear to have shifted to a new, drier regime in our climate here," Fleck said.

The snow is good news, but it's not enough.

"It will take a lot of time and a lot of additional snow to really changes things in the long run. We have to ready for the fact that that's not likely going to happen," he said.

Fleck says that preparing now for a world with less water will be vital for thriving in a drier future.