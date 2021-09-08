NM Supreme Court denies Gonzales' petition for public financing

The city on September 1 went through the allegations against the sheriff – as ordered – and gave Gonzales a chance to defend himself.

After denying the financing for a second time, the clerk stated the Gonzales campaign "submitted materially false statements to the clerk's office."

Mayor Keller's campaign issued the following statement in response to the decision:

"It's time for Manny Gonzales to take responsibility, stop blaming others, and move on. He's committed fraud and his campaign has admitted to forgery — facts that won't change. We applaud the Supreme Court for denying his continued attempts to take taxpayer dollars."