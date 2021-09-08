NM Supreme Court denies Gonzales' petition for public financing

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 08, 2021 05:02 PM
Created: September 08, 2021 12:10 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Supreme Court issued an order denying a petition filed by mayoral candidate Manny Gonzales.
Gonzales filed the petition for public campaign financing after his campaign was denied financing by Albuquerque City Clerk Ethan Smith for the second time.
Gonzales applied for over $650,000 in public financing and was first denied by the city clerk in July.
A judge reversed the decision Aug. 27, saying the clerk didn't allow Gonzales to properly defend himself against campaign fraud allegations.
The city on September 1 went through the allegations against the sheriff – as ordered – and gave Gonzales a chance to defend himself.
After denying the financing for a second time, the clerk stated the Gonzales campaign "submitted materially false statements to the clerk's office."
Mayor Keller's campaign issued the following statement in response to the decision:
"It's time for Manny Gonzales to take responsibility, stop blaming others, and move on. He's committed fraud and his campaign has admitted to forgery — facts that won't change. We applaud the Supreme Court for denying his continued attempts to take taxpayer dollars."
