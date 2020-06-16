NM Supreme Court denies petition to keep Roundhouse open during special session

“Simply watching a webcast from their couch is not meaningfully participating in the process, nor is sending an email,” said Blair Dunn, a representative of the petitioners.

New Mexico Justice Shannon Bacon expressed her own concerns about the use of tech.

“We have technological deserts in New Mexico that preclude citizens, like in Hidalgo County. Citizens of Hidalgo are likely to struggle in great measure to participate under your definition of public because of the lack of broadband,” she said.

Lawmakers are planning on addressing the state’s budget shortfalls during the special session.