NM Supreme Court denies petition to keep Roundhouse open during special session

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The New Mexico Supreme Court denied a petition to keep the Roundhouse physically open during the legislative special session.
Last week, the legislative council committee voted to close the Roundhouse to the public amid coronavirus concerns. Online options would be used in place of in-person participation.
“To prohibit mass gatherings and this mass gathering in the capitol would be virtually impossible to police, could result in a catastrophe for our citizens from a public health standpoint,” said Thomas Hnasko, a representative of the legislative council.
A coalition of Republican and Democratic lawmakers said the rule violates the state constitution, which says “all sessions of each house shall be public.”
“Simply watching a webcast from their couch is not meaningfully participating in the process, nor is sending an email,” said Blair Dunn, a representative of the petitioners.
New Mexico Justice Shannon Bacon expressed her own concerns about the use of tech.
“We have technological deserts in New Mexico that preclude citizens, like in Hidalgo County. Citizens of Hidalgo are likely to struggle in great measure to participate under your definition of public because of the lack of broadband,” she said.
Lawmakers are planning on addressing the state’s budget shortfalls during the special session.
