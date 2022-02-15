New Mexico teacher pay increase heads to governor's desk after unanimous House vote | KOB 4

New Mexico teacher pay increase heads to governor's desk after unanimous House vote

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 15, 2022 10:11 AM
Created: February 15, 2022 07:39 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – A bill to increase base salary levels for New Mexico teachers by an average of 20% – championed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham – will now head to her desk for her signature.

The New Mexico House unanimously voted to pass Senate Bill 1 late Monday night. The bill is set to increase minimum educator salary levels in the state's three-tier licensure system to $50,000; $60,000; and $70,000. 

If coupled with a 7% raise for all education staff in NM, as proposed in the governor's budget recommendation and included in House Bill 2, the average educator salary would rise to $64,006 – according to the governor's office. The pay increase would boost New Mexico to near the 2020-21 national average for educator salary, of $65,090. 

A bill to expand the Buy New Mexico initiative also awaits her signature. The House voted late Monday night to also unanimously pass Senate Bill 39 – aimed at increasing New Mexico businesses' standing for bidding preference and boosting Native American and veteran-owned businesses.

The 'Buy New Mexico' bill would:

  • Increase the bidding preference of New Mexico businesses seeking state and local government contracts from 5% to 8%
  • Allow Native American businesses operating on tribal land to qualify as certified New Mexico resident businesses and receive the same bidding preference as other in-state companies
  • Renew the 10% bidding preference for certified New Mexico resident veteran businesses
  • Double the annual revenues cap for New Mexico veteran-owned businesses receiving the 10% bidding preference from revenues of $3 million to revenues of $6 million


