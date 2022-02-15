New Mexico teacher pay increase heads to governor's desk after unanimous House vote

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 15, 2022 10:11 AM
Created: February 15, 2022 07:39 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – A bill to increase base salary levels for New Mexico teachers by an average of 20% – championed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham – will now head to her desk for her signature.
The New Mexico House unanimously voted to pass Senate Bill 1 late Monday night. The bill is set to increase minimum educator salary levels in the state's three-tier licensure system to $50,000; $60,000; and $70,000.
If coupled with a 7% raise for all education staff in NM, as proposed in the governor's budget recommendation and included in House Bill 2, the average educator salary would rise to $64,006 – according to the governor's office. The pay increase would boost New Mexico to near the 2020-21 national average for educator salary, of $65,090.
A bill to expand the Buy New Mexico initiative also awaits her signature. The House voted late Monday night to also unanimously pass Senate Bill 39 – aimed at increasing New Mexico businesses' standing for bidding preference and boosting Native American and veteran-owned businesses.
The 'Buy New Mexico' bill would:
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company