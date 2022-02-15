New Mexico teacher pay increase heads to governor's desk after unanimous House vote

SANTA FE, N.M. – A bill to increase base salary levels for New Mexico teachers by an average of 20% – championed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham – will now head to her desk for her signature.

The New Mexico House unanimously voted to pass Senate Bill 1 late Monday night. The bill is set to increase minimum educator salary levels in the state's three-tier licensure system to $50,000; $60,000; and $70,000.