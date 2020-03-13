NM tries to lessen impact of coronavirus outbreak on small businesses, employees

Businesses can use the loans or credit lines to make payroll, replenish inventory or anything else to keep their business from closing down, and employees being laid off.

“I have requested that the Economic Development Department use every tool in their toolbox to address this,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “Our job is to keep our business's doors open.”

Starting Monday, people whose wages have been cut due to coronavirus-related circumstances, can file a claim with the state.

Those people could be eligible for unemployment compensation-- even though they are still working reduced hours.