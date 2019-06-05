NM United celebrates Pride; Game ends in tie
Brandon Ortega
June 05, 2019 10:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than 13,000 people showed up for Pride on the Pitch at Isotopes Park.
New Mexico United celebrated the LGBTQ community in a game against Oklahoma City Energy FC.
Former Lobo and Eldorado High School graduate Devon Sandoval had the lone goal for United.
He scored in the 44th minute.
However, OKC tied the game in the 73th minute.
The game ended in a 1-1 draw.
United will play Sacramento Republic Saturday at Isotopes Park.
