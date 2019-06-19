NM United fans leave Albuquerque for Dallas | KOB 4
NM United fans leave Albuquerque for Dallas

KOB Web Staff
June 19, 2019 07:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United fans woke up early to catch a bus for Dallas. The team is expected to arrive just before Wednesday night's game. 

United will take on Dallas FC in the round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup.

United earned the opportunity to take on the MLS team after beating the Colorado Rapids in the fourth round.

Kickoff for Wednesday night's game is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Created: June 19, 2019 07:08 AM

