NM United host match against themselves after opponents cancel due to weather

"I think the city knows, I think the state knows, I think everybody is excited and it's only a matter of time,” said David Carl, president of New Mexico United's fan club.

Carl said he’s expecting to see a lot of fan growth this season.

"Last year, we finished the season with 550 paid members,” Carl said. “We're already over 300 this year and we still have six weeks until the season and we've got the whole season to sell more memberships and have people join in so it's a lot of fun."

Trevisani said he’s also expecting to see more fans fill the stands.

"Season ticket sales are almost going to be doubled this year from last year, so I just think it's growing. More people are leaning in or are excited about the season. You see everyone wearing their gear right off the bat, starting with some old chants and bringing in some new ones, so we are really excited for 2020,” he said.

The official season starts March 7 against Austin Bold Football Club. The first home game will be March 21 at Isotopes Park.