NM United hosts socially-distanced 4th of July celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United hosted an event Friday at the team's store to help fans celebrate Independence Day.
Pop Fizz Paletas and Urban Hot Dog Company joined team owner Peter Trevisani in Nob Hill for the socially-distanced picnic.
"I think today is just a great example of just the sense of gratitude we all have for each other," Trevisani said. "We came together last year, took a chance on each other, and we're an extended family."
Fans say they're disappointed the season hasn't started but they were grateful for Friday's event.
"It just feels nice to be out and kind of close to people. Obviously, not too close," a fan said.
United will kickoff their second season on the road in Colorado. Their home matches will be played at the UNM Sports Complex.
