NM United hosts socially-distanced 4th of July celebration | KOB 4
Advertisement

NM United hosts socially-distanced 4th of July celebration

Patrick Hayes
Updated: July 03, 2020 06:20 PM
Created: July 03, 2020 04:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United hosted an event Friday at the team's store to help fans celebrate Independence Day.

Pop Fizz Paletas and Urban Hot Dog Company joined team owner Peter Trevisani in Nob Hill for the socially-distanced picnic.

Advertisement

"I think today is just a great example of just the sense of gratitude we all have for each other," Trevisani said. "We came together last year, took a chance on each other, and we're an extended family."

Fans say they're disappointed the season hasn't started but they were grateful for Friday's event.

"It just feels nice to be out and kind of close to people. Obviously, not too close," a fan said.

United will kickoff their second season on the road in Colorado. Their home matches will be played at the UNM Sports Complex. 
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 257 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 257 additional COVID-19 cases
Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate in ABQ Uptown
Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate in ABQ Uptown
Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
Growing number of campers raising fears of COVID-19 transmission, wildfires
Growing number of campers raising fears of COVID-19 transmission, wildfires
Governor tightens travel restrictions, requires 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers
Governor tightens travel restrictions, requires 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers
Advertisement


19-year-old woman arrested for murder of ex-boyfriend
19-year-old woman arrested for murder of ex-boyfriend
Fireworks vendors appear to be seeing surge in sales
Fireworks vendors appear to be seeing surge in sales
Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate in ABQ Uptown
Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate in ABQ Uptown
Growing number of campers raising fears of COVID-19 transmission, wildfires
Growing number of campers raising fears of COVID-19 transmission, wildfires
Police vehicle involved in crash in Rio Rancho
Police vehicle involved in crash in Rio Rancho