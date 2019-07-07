NM United inspires family business
Grace Reader
July 07, 2019 10:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Finding time for family can be tough, but one father, son duo has found a unique way to make their time count.
"My friends would probably go to the movies, go watch a game, like a baseball game or a soccer game, we go out in the 95 degrees weather and paint curbs," Roland Craine said.
And it’s not just plain old numbers this family is painting, they’re spreading New Mexico spirit too.
The curb numbers are New Mexico Untied themed.
“I think that this sport has just changed people. They're excitement level has grown, like nothing I've ever seen,” said Christopher Craine, Roland’s father.
Perhaps more importantly, this unusual weekend activity has become a way for Christopher and Roland to bond.
"That to me is probably the most important part. It's something where we do this in the summer, and we get to hang out while we're working and I think that that's just a great time to spend time with your son,” Christopher said.
