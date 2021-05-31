NM United investigating allegations of fans yelling racial slurs at visiting team

However, now there are allegations that something else was said.

"A couple things happened that we're not necessarily happy about and we're looking into,” Carl said.

The opposing team, Loudoun United FC, claimed they heard racially motivated verbal abuse coming from the stands.

"We received word, yesterday, so Sunday, from the USL that a Loudoun player, or players, we're not sure who or how many, made allegations there was racial abuse coming from the stands,” Carl said.

Carl said the whole organization is taking the incident seriously.

"It's one thing to make your displeasure known, you know, to a player, to a fan, to a referee, to a coach, whatever. But when you cross the line into hateful, when you cross the line into attacking somebody because of who they are—that's a problem,” he said.

Carl is asking the league, and fellow United fans for help identifying those who may have said something hateful. He said there is a zero tolerance rule for hate.

"They would be banned from New Mexico United matches,” he said.

The club maintains community is first, and soccer is second.

"And make a welcoming place for everybody. And think about this: If you're somebody in the stands and you hear racially motivated, or racially angry, or homophobic, or any of these things in the stands—you're not going to feel welcome. You're not going to want to bring your family there, and it's unacceptable,” he said.