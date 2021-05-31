NM United investigating allegations of fans yelling racial slurs at visiting team

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 31, 2021 06:29 PM
Created: May 31, 2021 05:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An intense home game for New Mexico United had emotions running hot over the weekend.
"Not something we see very often, two red cards in one game. But, again, it was an intense atmosphere,” said David Carl, president of the New Mexico United fan club.
After United head coach Troy Lesesne was ejected from the game, fans made their voices heard.
"Refs you suck. Refs you suck,” the crowd chanted.
However, now there are allegations that something else was said.
"A couple things happened that we're not necessarily happy about and we're looking into,” Carl said.
The opposing team, Loudoun United FC, claimed they heard racially motivated verbal abuse coming from the stands.
"We received word, yesterday, so Sunday, from the USL that a Loudoun player, or players, we're not sure who or how many, made allegations there was racial abuse coming from the stands,” Carl said.
Carl said the whole organization is taking the incident seriously.
"It's one thing to make your displeasure known, you know, to a player, to a fan, to a referee, to a coach, whatever. But when you cross the line into hateful, when you cross the line into attacking somebody because of who they are—that's a problem,” he said.
Carl is asking the league, and fellow United fans for help identifying those who may have said something hateful. He said there is a zero tolerance rule for hate.
"They would be banned from New Mexico United matches,” he said.
The club maintains community is first, and soccer is second.
"And make a welcoming place for everybody. And think about this: If you're somebody in the stands and you hear racially motivated, or racially angry, or homophobic, or any of these things in the stands—you're not going to feel welcome. You're not going to want to bring your family there, and it's unacceptable,” he said.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company