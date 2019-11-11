NM United leaders discuss possibility of new soccer arena

“I think everything is on the table but I do think that if we're building more than just a stadium, but more of a cultural center where people are coming together 350 days a week not just 30 nights a week. I really think there is a case where we could do a public private partnership,” he said.

Trevisani said the area near the downtown Rail Yards would be the right fit for the new stadium.

“The Rail Yards is the perfect site for this because the Rail Yards is all about community,” he said.

“It makes a statement to businesses that are thinking about coming here, makes a statement to really everyone,” Trevisani added.

The committee hearing to discuss stadium ideas is set for Thursday afternoon in Santa Fe.