NM United offers round-trip flight package for fans
Christina Rodriguez
June 21, 2019 08:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thanks to a donation from First Financial Credit Union, New Mexico United is able to offer a round-trip flight package to get fans to Minnesota for the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.
"We have spoken from day one about bringing our community together in a way it's never been brought together before and I can not think of a better example than the experience of this trip," said Peter Trevisani, CEO and owner of New Mexico United.
The United for the Cup trip includes round-trip airfare, transportation to the match, a ticket to the game, a swag bag and a limited-edition t-shirt. The package is valued at over $900, but fans can purchase tickets for $249 plus tax.
"First Financial is a New Mexico credit union and a proud supporter of the team and the people that support us," said Ron Moorehead, president of First Financial Credit Union.
Tickets will go on sale June 25 at noon. New Mexico United will provide a link on their social media platforms.
There is a limit of two tickets per person.
The team is also working with hotels to secure a discounted, block price for New Mexico United fans.
Great news, NM United fans! We have a flight to MN for our July 10 @opencup battle. Thanks, @imafirst1 for a generous donation to help subsidize this amazing fan trip!— New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) June 22, 2019
Tix go live on Tuesday at noon. Limited space available. pic.twitter.com/e9PRR2EolZ
