NM United offers round-trip flight package for fans

"We have spoken from day one about bringing our community together in a way it's never been brought together before and I can not think of a better example than the experience of this trip," said Peter Trevisani, CEO and owner of New Mexico United.

The United for the Cup trip includes round-trip airfare, transportation to the match, a ticket to the game, a swag bag and a limited-edition t-shirt. The package is valued at over $900, but fans can purchase tickets for $249 plus tax.