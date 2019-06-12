NM United preps for game against MLS' Colorado Rapids
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico United is getting ready to take on the Colorado Rapids tonight.
The match is set for 7 p.m. at DSG Park in Commerce, Colorado.
A group of United fans headed to Isotopes Park this morning to hop on a bus for the game. CEO and team owner Peter Trevisani says this match is personal.
”This is a chance for them to come and show that they've been disrespected in that manner. And to get some revenge," said Trevisani. "And so we have a chip on our shoulder the same way New Mexico has a chip on their shoulder about many things. And we should.”
Tonight's match is the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup.
