NM United preps for game against MLS' Colorado Rapids

Marian Camacho
June 12, 2019 07:02 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico United is getting ready to take on the Colorado Rapids tonight.

The match is set for 7 p.m. at DSG Park in Commerce, Colorado.

A group of United fans headed to Isotopes Park this morning to hop on a bus for the game. CEO and team owner Peter Trevisani says this match is personal.

”This is a chance for them to come and show that they've been disrespected in that manner. And to get some revenge," said Trevisani. "And so we have a chip on our shoulder the same way New Mexico has a chip on their shoulder about many things. And we should.”

Tonight's match is the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Tonight's match is the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Marian Camacho


Created: June 12, 2019 07:02 AM

