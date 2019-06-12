NM United preps for game against MLS' Colorado Rapids

”This is a chance for them to come and show that they've been disrespected in that manner. And to get some revenge," said Trevisani. "And so we have a chip on our shoulder the same way New Mexico has a chip on their shoulder about many things. And we should.”

Tonight's match is the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Tune in to KOB4 at 10 p.m. for a game recap and highlights.