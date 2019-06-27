NM United scouts locations for new stadium
Christina Rodriguez
June 27, 2019 06:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United owner Peter Trevisani and his team is working to scout locations for a new stadium in downtown Albuquerque, according to Albuquerque Business First.
They are looking at locations like the Sawmill District and other locations all the way down to the Rail Yards.
Trevisani said they won't support a stadium unless the neighborhoods and businesses nearby are also on board with it. That's why United is in the process of surveying at their potential locations – to see how people feel about a new stadium.
"Our approach was if they come, then we will build it," Trevisani said. "Now that we see the interest, we see that we're selling out games, we are getting over 12,000 a game, our momentum is just beginning and this is the kind of feedback that tells us [a stadium] is long overdue."
United continues to be nationally ranked first for its attendance, with an average of 12,836 people per match, according to Soccer Stadium Digest.
