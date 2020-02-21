NM United secures $4.1M for development of Sport and Cultural Center | KOB 4
Advertisement

NM United secures $4.1M for development of Sport and Cultural Center

NM United secures $4.1M for development of Sport and Cultural Center

Christina Rodriguez
Created: February 21, 2020 12:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United announced that they have secured $4.1 million in capital outlay funds from this year's legislative session.

More than 40 legislators supported the Sport and Cultural Center project, which would serve as the team's permanent home. 

Advertisement

“I am proud to have demonstrated to my fellow policymakers the overwhelming benefits that a Sport and Cultural Center would bring to our state,” said Rep. Jacob Candelaria. “This is a project we can not only be proud of, but a project that will attract and retain talent, drive business growth, and deliver long-term economic impact.”

Officials with the team say a potential venue location will be determined by summer. 

“While we still have a long way to go and need to stay vigilant, these funds, coupled with private investment from the team, will be enough to evaluate, design, plan and even secure land that will ultimately place a Sport and Cultural Center in the heart of Albuquerque," said New Mexico United CEO Peter Trevisani. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Viral couple out thousands of dollars after wedding venue abruptly shuts down
Viral couple out thousands of dollars after wedding venue abruptly shuts down
Crime at Albuquerque hotels concerning visitors, business leaders
Crime at Albuquerque hotels concerning visitors, business leaders
Albuquerque neighborhood believes teens are behind vandalism
Albuquerque neighborhood believes teens are behind vandalism
NM United secures $4.1M for development of Sport and Cultural Center
NM United secures $4.1M for development of Sport and Cultural Center
Remodel costs of Bernalillo County's new headquarters balloons to $54 million
Remodel costs of Bernalillo County's new headquarters balloons to $54 million
Advertisement


APD: Woman who doused herself in lighter fluid prompts SWAT standoff
APD: Woman who doused herself in lighter fluid prompts SWAT standoff
Remodel costs of Bernalillo County's new headquarters balloons to $54 million
Remodel costs of Bernalillo County's new headquarters balloons to $54 million
New Mexico funnels economic development dollars to hemp farm
New Mexico funnels economic development dollars to hemp farm
NM United secures $4.1M for development of Sport and Cultural Center
NM United secures $4.1M for development of Sport and Cultural Center
New Mexico House Republicans say they see path to majority
New Mexico Rep. Jane E. Powdrell-Culbert, R-Corrales, speaks after the end of the New Mexico Legislative Session in Santa Fe, N.M. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. New Mexico Democratic legislators forged a budget agreement Thursday that increases annual spending on government programs and school districts more than a half-billion dollars over GOP objections.