NM United secures $4.1M for development of Sport and Cultural Center

Christina Rodriguez
Created: February 21, 2020 12:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United announced that they have secured $4.1 million in capital outlay funds from this year's legislative session.
More than 40 legislators supported the Sport and Cultural Center project, which would serve as the team's permanent home.
“I am proud to have demonstrated to my fellow policymakers the overwhelming benefits that a Sport and Cultural Center would bring to our state,” said Rep. Jacob Candelaria. “This is a project we can not only be proud of, but a project that will attract and retain talent, drive business growth, and deliver long-term economic impact.”
Officials with the team say a potential venue location will be determined by summer.
“While we still have a long way to go and need to stay vigilant, these funds, coupled with private investment from the team, will be enough to evaluate, design, plan and even secure land that will ultimately place a Sport and Cultural Center in the heart of Albuquerque," said New Mexico United CEO Peter Trevisani.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company