NM United to take on Colorado Rapids

“It's an opportunity for us to compete at the highest level, to go up and go play an MLS team and to really, you know, challenge ourselves is just an amazing opportunity," said Peter Trevisani, owner of New Mexico United.

Some of New Mexico’s players previously played at the MLS level and they will be looking to prove themselves.

“This is a chance for them to come and show that they’ve been disrespected in that manner,” Trevisani said. “And to get some revenge.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Commerce City, a suburb of Denver.