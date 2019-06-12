NM United to take on Colorado Rapids | KOB 4
NM United to take on Colorado Rapids

Jeff Gordon
June 12, 2019 05:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United will face one of its toughest tests in their inaugural season.

United will take on the Colorado Rapids in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday night.

It will be United’s first time playing against an MLS team.

“It's an opportunity for us to compete at the highest level, to go up and go play an MLS team and to really, you know, challenge ourselves is just an amazing opportunity," said Peter Trevisani, owner of New Mexico United.

Some of New Mexico’s players previously played at the MLS level and they will be looking to prove themselves.

“This is a chance for them to come and show that they’ve been disrespected in that manner,” Trevisani said. “And to get some revenge.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Commerce City, a suburb of Denver.

Jeff Gordon


Updated: June 12, 2019 05:21 PM
Created: June 12, 2019 03:18 PM

