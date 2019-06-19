NM United upsets FC Dallas, 2-1 | KOB 4
NM United upsets FC Dallas, 2-1

Christina Rodriguez
June 19, 2019 08:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United took on FC Dallas Wednesday. 

Brandon Servania scored the first point for Dallas, but Kevaughn Frater made sure to level the game just before halftime. 

Sam Hamillton scored in the second half, bringing the game 2-1 in the 64th minute. 

NM United won, 2-1. 

Just a week ago, United turned a lot of heads when they upset Colorado Rapids in penalty kicks

They're now on their way to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup. 

