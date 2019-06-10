NM United visits children in the hospital | KOB 4
NM United visits children in the hospital

Brandon Ortega
June 10, 2019 10:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Players from New Mexico United stopped by the Presbyterian Children's Hospital in Albuquerque on Monday.

The team spent time with patients and their families, playing games and making snow cones.

The players said it was a chance for them to bring a smile to the faces of children who are going through a tough time.

“It's an opportunity to give back to some people that are in a difficult situation, and we can be a little bit of happiness and bring some joy to their day,” said Devon Sandoval, who is an Albuquerque native.

