NM United wants to create 'sports and cultural center'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United is moving forward with a potential soccer stadium. But where would it be built?

“There's a ton of ideas out there. I think anybody you ask in New Mexico probably has an idea of where it could be,” said Jessica Campbell, NM United public relations director. “We'd love to see it somewhere close and centralized so everyone in the metro area can get to it easily but there's lots of great land a little bit outside of Albuquerque."