NM United wants to create 'sports and cultural center'

Jeffery Gordon
Updated: February 27, 2020 07:01 PM
Created: February 27, 2020 05:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United is moving forward with a potential soccer stadium. But where would it be built?
“There's a ton of ideas out there. I think anybody you ask in New Mexico probably has an idea of where it could be,” said Jessica Campbell, NM United public relations director. “We'd love to see it somewhere close and centralized so everyone in the metro area can get to it easily but there's lots of great land a little bit outside of Albuquerque."
The team has a year left on their lease at Isotopes Park, but with $4.1 million in capital outlay funds from the state in hand, they have the tools to start developing what they’re calling a "sport and cultural center."
“We're going to be doing our homework and really looking at a site feasibility study, where's the best place for this to go, what neighborhoods could it be in, what could that look like as well as an economic impact survey to really understand what benefits would bring to the community,” Campbell said.
New Mexico United hopes the facility would include retail space that would be home to local businesses, restaurants and artists.
“We really see this project as being a community center more than anything, mix in with breweries, local coffee shops, art galleries and that's why we're really coining it as a sports arts cultural center,” Campbell said.
Team officials said funding for the project would come from all realms including public, private and the ownership group. They don’t have a set price tag yet.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company