NM winery sees spike in sales after call for boycott

But it appears the boycott backfired.

“Cars were all the way down the road, you couldn't get in the room, you couldn't get in the building,” Calvin said.

Calvin said his winery sold eleven times more wine than on a typical Wednesday.

“I'm going to ask her if she's going to boycott us next Tuesday,” Calvin joked.

On a serious note, Calvin said he will continue to use his business as a gathering place for different ideas.

“If you're a Democrat, an Independent, you're a Republican, you're all God's creatures and you have something valuable to say,” Calvin said. “That's why America is so strong, it's our diversity."