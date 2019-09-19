NM winery sees spike in sales after call for boycott
Ryan Laughlin
September 19, 2019 06:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Following a call for a boycott, the owner of a New Mexico winery claims sales are better than ever.
“It was the biggest Wednesday in our history,” said John Calvin, owner of Casa Rondeña.
Calvin’s business was the target of a boycott after it hosted an event for a pro-Trump group.
But it appears the boycott backfired.
“Cars were all the way down the road, you couldn't get in the room, you couldn't get in the building,” Calvin said.
Calvin said his winery sold eleven times more wine than on a typical Wednesday.
“I'm going to ask her if she's going to boycott us next Tuesday,” Calvin joked.
On a serious note, Calvin said he will continue to use his business as a gathering place for different ideas.
“If you're a Democrat, an Independent, you're a Republican, you're all God's creatures and you have something valuable to say,” Calvin said. “That's why America is so strong, it's our diversity."
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 19, 2019 06:35 PM
Created: September 19, 2019 05:41 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved