NM winery sees spike in sales after call for boycott | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM winery sees spike in sales after call for boycott

Ryan Laughlin
September 19, 2019 06:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Following a call for a boycott, the owner of a New Mexico winery claims sales are better than ever.

Advertisement

“It was the biggest Wednesday in our history,” said John Calvin, owner of Casa Rondeña.

Calvin’s business was the target of a boycott after it hosted an event for a pro-Trump group.

But it appears the boycott backfired.

“Cars were all the way down the road, you couldn't get in the room, you couldn't get in the building,” Calvin said.

Calvin said his winery sold eleven times more wine than on a typical Wednesday.

“I'm going to ask her if she's going to boycott us next Tuesday,” Calvin joked.

On a serious note, Calvin said he will continue to use his business as a gathering place for different ideas.

“If you're a Democrat, an Independent, you're a Republican, you're all God's creatures and you have something valuable to say,” Calvin said. “That's why America is so strong, it's our diversity."

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: September 19, 2019 06:35 PM
Created: September 19, 2019 05:41 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque woman gives birth in hospital bathroom
Albuquerque woman gives birth in hospital bathroom
'Breaking Bad' movie to play in New Mexico theaters and on Netflix
'Breaking Bad' movie to play in New Mexico theaters and on Netflix
NM winery sees spike in sales after call for boycott
NM winery sees spike in sales after call for boycott
APD, AFR respond to downed balloon in northwest Albuquerque
APD, AFR respond to downed balloon in northwest Albuquerque
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
Advertisement



NM winery sees spike in sales after call for boycott
NM winery sees spike in sales after call for boycott
Gov. Lujan Grisham talks about commitment to reduce carbon emissions
Gov. Lujan Grisham talks about commitment to reduce carbon emissions
New Mexico clears backlog of tax rebates to film industry
New Mexico clears backlog of tax rebates to film industry
Priceless saddle stolen from Santa Fe storage unit
Priceless saddle stolen from Santa Fe storage unit
Report: Santa Fe at extreme risk of wildfire
Report: Santa Fe at extreme risk of wildfire