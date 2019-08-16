NM woman under investigation for abusing dozens of dogs

She said she discovered around 40 dogs in terrible condition. They were locked inside cages with little food or water.

According to court documents, it was the same property San Miguel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman named Jessica Taylor, this past week.

Taylor had a warrant out for her arrest – she had 27 counts of cruelty to animals and eight counts of extreme cruelty to animals.

The charges stemmed from a discovery at one of her other properties in Ilfeld, New Mexico, according to documents. Deputies served a search warrant on that Ilfeld home back on January 31, 2019.

There, they discovered kennels containing dogs throughout the property. According to documents there was little food or water for the animals. According to an affidavit for the arrest, “the food was lying next to feces, urine, and other contaminants."

They claim the animals were abused and neglected, writing that one dog, “was lying in urine up to her hips and a male puppy was matted with feces all over his body.”

Deputies seized 26 living dogs, but made other startling discoveries, according to documents: four dogs were dead, one goat was dead, and they found two sets of goat horns, four live cats, four skulls and three different sets of bones.

Tammy Johnson was Taylor’s neighbor and she lives near the property deputies searched in January. She said there have been problems with animals at that home for years.

“We can hear those dogs eating the puppies and killing other animals we can hear it in the morning, it's bad,” said Johnson.

Taylor’s animals allegedly killed many other animals including chickens and turkeys.

“We have gone by and we see the water outside and it had rats, I mean rats, not mice, rats in the dog’s water,” said Johnson.

For the charges stemming from the January search, Taylor was just recently arrested.

This time, Hasted is describing a different property that is eerily similar.

“It’s not a situation that one person can manage by themselves,” said Hasted.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's office said they are investigating both properties. But resources are so strapped – if they took all those animals they would have nowhere to keep them.

Hasted is stepping up. She’s talked with Taylor and been given permission to help. She’s hoping others will too.

“I’m looking at expanding the enclosures that they are in and creating better conditions for all the dogs,” said Hasted. “Then the second priority would be socializing the dogs so they can be adopted out.”

Hasted is hoping to get as many organizations involved as possible to help save the animals before it’s too late.