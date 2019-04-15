NM woman who played organ at Notre Dame devastated by massive fire | KOB 4
NM woman who played organ at Notre Dame devastated by massive fire

Megan Abundis
April 15, 2019 11:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman who calls New Mexico home has a unique connection with Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Maxine Thevenot was invited to play the massive grand organs at Notre Dame in 2005 and 2009.

"In order to prepare for your 40 minute concert, they give you one practice session and its often time on a Saturday night when the cathedral is closed to the public, no masses, no services,” she said.

Thevenot said she practiced until about 4 a.m.

A few hours later, she would play in front of thousands of people.

"To look over the tribune of the organ loft and see thousands of people there in this incredible space was very powerful," she said.

Thevenot said she was in shock when she found out Notre Dame was engulfed in flames.

However, she’s holding out hope that it will be resurrected.

"I can only hope that a place like Notre Dame will rise again," she said.

Most of the precious artwork inside the cathedral has been saved according to the Parisian Fire Department. However, they haven’t said if the organ is still intact.

Thevenot will be performing on the organ at the Cathedral of St. John in Albuquerque on Easter Sunday.

Megan Abundis


Updated: April 15, 2019 11:25 PM
Created: April 15, 2019 09:13 PM

