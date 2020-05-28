NMAA: High school sports activities may resume on June 15 | KOB 4
NMAA: High school sports activities may resume on June 15

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 28, 2020 12:47 PM
Created: May 28, 2020 12:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The board of directors of the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) voted 8-4 Thursday morning to allow summer sports activities to begin on June 15. 

The NMAA says Phase 1 will include individual skill development and workouts, no contact with others, no sharing of equipment and no games or scrimmages. 

Officials say if a school or a school district opts to begin summer activities, the guidelines provided by the NMAA must be followed. Phase 1 guidelines will be posted to the NMAA website Thursday afternoon. 

The guidelines will be based on the state's public health orders set by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and will be updated accordingly. 

Schools and school districts may implement a later start date or stricter guidelines if they want to.  

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


