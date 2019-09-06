NMDOH: 15-year-old boy dies from Hantavirus | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
September 06, 2019 01:04 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — A 15-year-old boy in McKinley County has died from Hantavirus disease, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. 

State health officials said this is the third case of Hantavirus in New Mexico this year. 

“We want to make sure people know how to protect themselves from Hantavirus so no other family has to endure this kind of tragedy,” said NMDOH Secretary Kathy Kunkel. “People need to avoid contact with mice and other rodents and be careful when cleaning up and avoid disturbing rodent droppings and nests.”

NMDOH urges people to familiarize themselves with the symptoms of Hantavirus. Early symptoms may feel like the flu or a "stomach bug" and include fever and muscle aches, possibly with chills, head, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and a cough. 

A 42-year-old McKinley County woman died earlier this year from the disease. 

In New Mexico, all three Hantavirus cases have been in McKinley County.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: September 06, 2019 01:04 PM
Created: September 06, 2019 12:16 PM

