NMDOH: 25% of COVID-19 cases in the past week are among children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to state health officials, around 25% of all COVID-19 cases in the last week were among children.



School-age children are included in that group, so could this impact in-person learning? School districts around the state have new "enhanced" COVID procedures in place, in case the surge gets worse.



If a school has a certain percentage of COVID-positive cases, that facility would be required to start implementing those additional measures. The good news, so far, is that both Rio Rancho Public Schools and Albuquerque Public Schools said they have not reached that point, they hope to keep it that way.



"Right now, by far, about 75% of our cases are students," said Gabriella Blakey, chief operations officer at APS. "Primarily elementary students."



Cases at APS are the highest they've ever been – jumping from 186 the week of Nov. 1 to just shy of 300 the week of Nov. 8, impacting 92 APS facilities.



"What we try to do is limit any sort of spread that happens," said Blakey. "I think we've done a really good job at that. We don't see a lot of spread in the classroom."



On top of current measures, NMPED required districts to submit enhanced protocols if 5% of students and staff on campus are infectious during a 14-day period.



Those enhanced measures have a wide range. It could mean moving to outdoor learning, universal masking outdoors, even restricting visitors at school events – or events altogether.



"We have had some schools approach 3% or be at 3%. What we do in that case is a site visit to go over the enhanced plans with school to make sure if there are any mitigation strategies they can look at," said Blakey.



Cases have also increased at Rio Rancho Public Schools. In the last month, they've had almost 200 total positive cases. Officials said that's just a small portion of their 17,000 student population. Click here for the measures in place in Rio Rancho.



"Our schools, since we've been tracking it since Oct. 1, we haven't had a school that's even reached 2%," said Mariah Affentranger, RRPS Student Services Support director and COVID cNoordinator.



Affentranger said they have plans in place to track those cases and isolate students as quickly as they can.



"Our classrooms and our schools are some of the safest places you can be in our community," she said.



But with more community spread, school officials said families need to be extra cautious.



"As we start to approach the holiday season, next week is Thanksgiving, it's already come up upon us pretty quickly, we really need to stay vigilant," said Melissa Perez, public information officer at RRPS. "Remember to practice social distancing, wear a mask indoors, because we want to make sure we can keep students in classrooms."



