NMDOH: 70% of New Mexico adults are fully vaccinated

Brittany Costello
September 22, 2021
Created: September 22, 2021 03:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – 70% of New Mexico adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
“Almost three-quarters of New Mexico adults have now completed their vaccination series. Thank you to every New Mexican for getting your shots and protecting your community,” said NMDOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon.
In a COVID-19 update Wednesday, state health officials said cases are leveling off in New Mexico.
"What we've learned in the past couple weeks is we've actually, without even knowing it, provided huge protection for our kids and dramatically reduced hospitals rates of New Mexico kids as a result of all of us getting vaccinated, so thanks," said NMDOH Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase.
While cases are leveling off, health officials said they are still seeing higher rates of infections among school-age children and also in the 18 to 34 age range.
