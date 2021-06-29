NMDOH: 8 New Mexicans had cardiac issues following COVID-19 vaccine

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) shared the latest data regarding the condition. According to its records, at least eight people had cardiac issues following a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No one died.

But six of the eight had myocarditis, pericarditis or both. The ages ranged from 14 up to 46 in those cases. The data did not show if they were female or male, but the CDC reports the majority of cases in the country are the latter.

Dr. Salvon-Harman said most cases surface following the second dose. He said most symptoms last for about 10 days. Treatment can help speed up recovery time, but some cases resolve on their own.

However, he doesn’t want the concerns of getting myocarditis or pericarditis to keep people receiving their COVID-19 shots.

“To me, that is a far greater risk to the well-being of the majority of New Mexicans than this very slight risk for s subset of those who get vaccinated,” Dr. Salvon-Harman said.