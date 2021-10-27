NMDOH: 90% of hospital employees are fully vaccinated

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 27, 2021 05:23 PM
Created: October 27, 2021 04:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - There is a vaccine mandate for health care workers in New Mexico.
On Wednesday, New Mexico Department of Health officials provided an update on just how many health care workers are vaccinated.
According to the NMDOH, 90% of New Mexico hospital employees are now fully vaccinated, with a little more than 2% partially vaccinated. Around 7% have a qualified exemption, but around 0.6% of New Mexico hospital workers who don't qualify for exemptions are still unvaccinated.
"These are employees who are spending out their paid time off," Dr. David Scrase, the NMDOH acting secretary, said. "None of them are having any contact with patients. And once they use up their paid time off, they can either come back fully vaccinated, or no longer have their job."
New Mexico nursing homes and assisted living facility workers are also required to be vaccinated. Around 90% of those employees are also fully vaccinated.
