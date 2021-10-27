NMDOH: 90% of hospital employees are fully vaccinated

According to the NMDOH, 90% of New Mexico hospital employees are now fully vaccinated, with a little more than 2% partially vaccinated. Around 7% have a qualified exemption, but around 0.6% of New Mexico hospital workers who don't qualify for exemptions are still unvaccinated.

"These are employees who are spending out their paid time off," Dr. David Scrase, the NMDOH acting secretary, said. "None of them are having any contact with patients. And once they use up their paid time off, they can either come back fully vaccinated, or no longer have their job."