NMDOH announces two programs, answers questions

Do health officials have an answer as to why there’s an uptick? Nothing clear-cut, they said there are probably a lot of factors. In the last few weeks they've been talking about waning immunity, meaning that, because New Mexico got vaccines out so early, many people could be losing that defense against COVID — another reason why booster shots are so important.

Officials announced two major new programs Wednesday aimed to help students and hospital staff. One is meant to keep children in school, even if they're exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID.

It's called "Test To Stay," state educational officials said students can avoid quarantining at home by testing 1, 3, and 5 days after the possible exposure, and parents can opt out. This is fueled by millions of federal dollars, and is set to start soon in some schools, and in three to five weeks in others.

And the other initiative will bring nearly 200 more health care workers to hospitals across the state. Federal funding is making this possible. State health officials named San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington as having a particular need, but all hospitals continue to be overwhelmed, they said.