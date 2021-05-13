NMDOH approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health Medical Advisory Team has approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12.
The announcement was made Thursday morning. The FDA and the CDC authorized and endorsed the use of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group earlier this week.
State health officials said vaccinations can start immediately.
So far, approximately 13,000 children in the 12-to-15 age group have registered for the vaccine through their parents.
Families are encouraged to register children on the state's vaccine website.
