NMDOH: Children now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 03, 2021 12:32 PM
Created: November 03, 2021 10:18 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health and Public Education Department on Wednesday announced children ages 5-11 are now eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer children's dose contains one-third of the active ingredient found in the adult dose. Children would receive a second dose three weeks or more after their first shot. 

"This is great news for New Mexico public schools, where the spread of COVID-19 continues to be a real concern," Public Education Secretary Designate Kurt Steinhaus said. "This means our elementary school students can now be protected from the dangers of COVID-19 just as their older siblings, parents, grandparents and teachers are already."

The CDC approved the vaccine for emergency use Tuesday after the FDA recommended it Oct. 29. 

Appointments can be scheduled at www.vaccineNM.org. Parents can also visit www.vaccineNM.org/kids if they wish to add an appointment for their dependent(s) to their vaccine scheduling profile.


