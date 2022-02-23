NMDOH details COVID-19 guidance for immunocompromised people | KOB 4

NMDOH details COVID-19 guidance for immunocompromised people

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: February 23, 2022 10:59 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Wednesday an enhanced set of recommendations for immunocompromised New Mexicans. 

NMDOH is offering immunocompromised people expanded access to treatments while also recommending they continue to wear a mask and get the forthcoming booster.

The recommendation also applies to transplant recipients and those actively being treated for cancer.

NMDOH describes moderately or severely immunocompromised people as having one or more of these factors: 

  • They are receiving active chemotherapy or radiation for tumors or blood cancers
  • They have received an organ transplant and are taking anti-rejection medication
  • They have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years
  • They have a primary immunodeficiency syndrome, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
  • They have advanced or untreated HIV
  • They are taking high dose corticosteroids, such as more than 20 mg of prednisone each day or medicines like methotrexate for rheumatoid arthritis. Some other immune-suppressing medications may qualify. 

Individuals should talk to their doctor or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3453, NMDOH says, to determine if their medications qualify them for a fourth dose.


