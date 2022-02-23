NMDOH details COVID-19 guidance for immunocompromised people

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: February 23, 2022 10:59 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Wednesday an enhanced set of recommendations for immunocompromised New Mexicans.
NMDOH is offering immunocompromised people expanded access to treatments while also recommending they continue to wear a mask and get the forthcoming booster.
The recommendation also applies to transplant recipients and those actively being treated for cancer.
NMDOH describes moderately or severely immunocompromised people as having one or more of these factors:
Individuals should talk to their doctor or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-600-3453, NMDOH says, to determine if their medications qualify them for a fourth dose.
