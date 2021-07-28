NMDOH echoes latest CDC guidance, encourages New Mexicans to mask up

Spencer Schacht
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health is echoing the mask guidance that the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention issued Tuesday.
There are 14 counties in New Mexico that fall under the high 'community transfer rate' categories: Eddy and Otero are shown in red and considered 'high’ and Bernalillo and Sandoval counties are considered ‘substantial.’
NMDOH reported out of all the COVID cases here in New Mexico, 75% to 80% are the Delta variant. State officials also said 97% of hospitalizations and 99% of the deaths in the state are people who never got vaccinated.
“We warned you not to throw away your masks, hopefully you didn't, wash them up, I bet they are all washed and folded in your drawer, get them out put one in your car I wear them now when I'm outside my home,” said Dr. David Scrase, secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department.
The department stressed the best way to slow the spread of this virus, including the Delta variant, is to get vaccinated.
