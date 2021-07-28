NMDOH echoes latest CDC guidance, encourages New Mexicans to mask up

NMDOH reported out of all the COVID cases here in New Mexico, 75% to 80% are the Delta variant. State officials also said 97% of hospitalizations and 99% of the deaths in the state are people who never got vaccinated.

“We warned you not to throw away your masks, hopefully you didn't, wash them up, I bet they are all washed and folded in your drawer, get them out put one in your car I wear them now when I'm outside my home,” said Dr. David Scrase, secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department.