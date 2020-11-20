NMDOH expands COVID-19 testing in New Mexico

The demand for testing is overwhelming. Lines were spotted at Lovelace, Presbyterian and Expo New Mexico Friday.

Duke City Urgent care reached its capacity by 3 p.m. Friday.

"So this week we put up two COVID testing tents to create a fast track and streamline testing process for all of our patients in high demand for both Albuquerque and Los Lunas," said Kelly Spring, director of operations for Duke City Urgent Care.

Kelly said they continually reach their testing capacity, which is done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"So the turnout is huge. I think all of the testing sites are really utilized throughout Albuquerque," she said. "There's a huge demand right now. We are able to perform 300 tests per clinic, per day. And those are PCR tests that we send off to the lab."

People typically receive their results between 3-5 days.

