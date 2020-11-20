NMDOH expands COVID-19 testing in New Mexico | KOB 4
NMDOH expands COVID-19 testing in New Mexico

Patrick Hayes
Updated: November 20, 2020 10:09 PM
Created: November 20, 2020 09:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Five new COVID-19 testing sites will open Saturday in New Mexico.

  • Albuquerque: Alamosa Community Center “Ted M. Gallegos Community Center,” 6900 Gonzales Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM, from 2-6pm
  • Santa Fe: Santa Fe County Fair Grounds, 3229 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM
  • Las Cruces: New Mexico State University, 3305 Williams Ave. (Parking lot #100), Las Cruces, NM, from 2-6pm
  • Sunland Park: Sunland Park Casino, 1200 Futurity Drive, Sunland Park, NM, from 2-6pm
  • Socorro: Socorro Youth Center, 1002 Ake Ave, Socorro, NM, from 1-5pm

People must register prior to showing up for a test. Click here to register

A spokesperson with the Department of Health said the National Guard will help staff the sites.

People will administer their own test but, but Guard members will be there to assist.

The demand for testing is overwhelming. Lines were spotted at Lovelace, Presbyterian and Expo New Mexico Friday.

Duke City Urgent care reached its capacity by 3 p.m. Friday.

"So this week we put up two COVID testing tents to create a fast track and streamline testing process for all of our patients in high demand for both Albuquerque and Los Lunas," said Kelly Spring, director of operations for Duke City Urgent Care.

Kelly said they continually reach their testing capacity, which is done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"So the turnout is huge. I think all of the testing sites are really utilized throughout Albuquerque," she said. "There's a huge demand right now. We are able to perform 300 tests per clinic, per day. And those are PCR tests that we send off to the lab."

People typically receive their results between 3-5 days.

Click here to find more testing sites in New Mexico


