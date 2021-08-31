NMDOH: Final day to qualify for vaccine incentive is Aug. 31

SANTA FE, N.M. – Aug. 31 is the final day to qualify for the New Mexico Department of Health's second round of the $100 "Stay Ahead" COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

New Mexicans who receive a first-and-only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the first or second dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, between Aug. 2 and Aug. 31, will be eligible. To receive the incentive, vaccine recipients must register at vaccineNM.org by Friday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m.