NMDOH: Final day to qualify for vaccine incentive is Aug. 31

Updated: August 31, 2021 10:50 AM
Created: August 31, 2021 10:40 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Aug. 31 is the final day to qualify for the New Mexico Department of Health's second round of the $100 "Stay Ahead" COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
New Mexicans who receive a first-and-only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the first or second dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, between Aug. 2 and Aug. 31, will be eligible. To receive the incentive, vaccine recipients must register at vaccineNM.org by Friday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m.
New Mexicans are can receive their vaccine from any provider in the state and are not required to schedule their vaccine appointments through the vaccineNM.org system.
Only one $100 incentive will be distributed per person for this program. New Mexicans under 18 years old are eligible for the incentive but permission from their parents/guardians is required. The incentive will also be disbursed to the parent/guardian.
Payments will be disbursed most quickly through email and text message. Users who provide only home addresses will receive their incentives less quickly. New Mexicans can call 1-855-600-3453 for assistance with registering for the incentive.
The funds for this incentive come from the federal American Rescue Plan.
