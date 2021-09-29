NMDOH: Focus is on booster shots, COVID-19 cases declining

"So we're hoping that actually, people are thinking by Halloween we might have vaccines for kids, which is very exciting," said Laura Parajon, the NMDOH deputy secretary. "We're awaiting on word for Moderna and J&J boosters."

70.5% of New Mexico adults are vaccinated. State officials are feeling encouraged to see the case numbers starting to fall again and hospitalizations are down.

However, hospitals are still stressed, and there are still more than 500,000 New Mexicans who haven't been vaccinated against COVID.

"We're still skirting that line just below crisis standards of care," said NMDOH Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase. "One early sign of potential relief is our number of patients in the hospital today with COVID dropped to 287 total. That's a low for the past six weeks or so."