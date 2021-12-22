NMDOH: Get tested for COVID-19 before holiday gatherings

"It's going to be something that is going to have to be monitored so closely, because we have seen in other states, it can rapidly, rapidly take over," said Christine Ross, New Mexico's state epidemiologist.

Omicron is much more contagious than the Delta variant. Health officials are urging everyone to get tested before going to holiday gatherings.

If you need results quickly, the NMDOH is encouraging residents to get a $25 testing kit from a local pharmacy. Those testing kits will provide results in as little as 15 minutes.

The NMDOH also has 20,000 take-home tests they will distribute to communities with the highest transmission in the state, but unfortunately, that distribution will not happen before the holidays.

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 914 additional COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths, and 560 hospitalizations.

