NMDOH issues guidance for COVID-19 booster shots

65 years and older

18 years and older who live in long-term care settins

18 years and older who have underlying medical conditions

18 years and older who work or live in high-risk settings

For residents who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are recommended for anyone 18 years and older two months after being fully-vaccinated.

The Moderna booster shot is a half dose but immunocompromised people receiving thebooster shot will receive a full dose.