NMDOH issues guidance for COVID-19 booster shots

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: October 22, 2021 02:45 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday announced guidelines for COVID-19 booster shots.

For residents who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the following groups of people are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after receiving two full doses: 

  • 65 years and older
  • 18 years and older who live in long-term care settins
  • 18 years and older who have underlying medical conditions 
  • 18 years and older who work or live in high-risk settings

For residents who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are recommended for anyone 18 years and older two months after being fully-vaccinated.

The Moderna booster shot is a half dose but immunocompromised people receiving thebooster shot will receive a full dose.

Residents can schedule their booster shot appointment at vaccineNM.org or by calling 1-855-600-3453. "Mix and match" booster scheduling will become available early next week.

Additional information can be found on the state's booster website.

The CDC approved the Pfizer booster shots in September. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna booster shots were each approved Thursday.


