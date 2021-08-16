NMDOH issues guidance for third doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health has announced its guidance for third COVID-19 doses for some immunocompromised people.
The approval only applies to mRNA vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer) because the federal government has not approved an additional dose for the single-shot J&J vaccine.
State health officials said providers should "make every effort" to administer a third shot of the same type (Moderna or Pfizer) that patients received for their first two shots. Providers should also make every effort to administer the third shot more than 28 days after the second shot.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state can start providing the third dose to eligible patients immediately. Those patients include:
“We encourage New Mexicans with immune-related health conditions to speak directly to their primary care physicians and specialist teams, or their pharmacists - and to get the third shot if appropriate,” NMDOH Acting Secretary David Scrase said.
Eligible patients will be able to register for their third dose on the state's vaccine website.
State officials said New Mexicans receiving their third shot will not be eligible for the $100 August incentive.
