NMDOH issues guidance for third doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Christina Rodriguez
Created: August 16, 2021 02:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health has announced its guidance for third COVID-19 doses for some immunocompromised people.

The approval only applies to mRNA vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer) because the federal government has not approved an additional dose for the single-shot J&J vaccine.

State health officials said providers should "make every effort" to administer a third shot of the same type (Moderna or Pfizer) that patients received for their first two shots. Providers should also make every effort to administer the third shot more than 28 days after the second shot.

COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state can start providing the third dose to eligible patients immediately. Those patients include:

  • Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
  • Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
  • Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
  • Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
  • Advanced or untreated HIV infection
  • Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

“We encourage New Mexicans with immune-related health conditions to speak directly to their primary care physicians and specialist teams, or their pharmacists - and to get the third shot if appropriate,” NMDOH Acting Secretary David Scrase said.

Eligible patients will be able to register for their third dose on the state's vaccine website.

State officials said New Mexicans receiving their third shot will not be eligible for the $100 August incentive.


