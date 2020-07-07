NMDOH issues heat stress advisory ahead of triple digit heat wave

He said maintaining social distance is still as important as ever.

"The best that we know to do right now, not just here in NM but across the board, is to be able to maintain that distance as the best we can. Sometimes, you know, with our own loved ones in our home. And that is incredibly hard," Morgan said.

The NMDOH is also urging people to avoid outdoor physical activity during the hottest parts of the day, stay hydrated, not leave children or pets in hot cars and be mindful of symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

