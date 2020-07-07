NMDOH issues heat stress advisory ahead of triple digit heat wave

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health issued a Heat Stress Advisory as triple-digits temperatures are expected throughout much of the state.
"Heat can be brutal," said NMDOH spokesperson David Morgan.
Morgan said there are some new considerations to keep people safe during this heat wave while the risk of spreading COVID-19 remains high.
"The COVID19-era takes this and makes it even more difficult. Because, one of the standard instructions when you're dealing with a heat advisory is to be able to check in on the elderly," Morgan said. "You can't necessarily do that."
He said maintaining social distance is still as important as ever.
"The best that we know to do right now, not just here in NM but across the board, is to be able to maintain that distance as the best we can. Sometimes, you know, with our own loved ones in our home. And that is incredibly hard," Morgan said.
The NMDOH is also urging people to avoid outdoor physical activity during the hottest parts of the day, stay hydrated, not leave children or pets in hot cars and be mindful of symptoms of heat-related illnesses.
