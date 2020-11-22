NMDOH looking to notify bus passengers of possible COVID exposure

|
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The State Health Department is trying to reach passengers who boarded a bus traveling from El Paso to Denver on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Health officials said the 32 passengers on the bus were likely exposed to a passenger who later died of COVID-19. Some travelers boarded the bus in New Mexico.
The bus was part of the El Paso-Los Angeles Limousine Company and was traveling Express Bus Route 284.
To prevent further spread of the virus, the DOH is asking any passengers to remain at home and limit contact with other people until Dec. 3. Passengers are advised to get tested for COVID-19 immediately if symptoms occur.
Information and registration for testing is found on the cv.nmhealth.org website. If you have further questions, please contact the New Mexico COVID Hotline at 855-600-3453.
