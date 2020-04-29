NMDOH: Nearly 50 nursing home patients have died from COVID-19 in New Mexico

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health reported Wednesday that 166 nursing home patients around the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. Unfortunately, nearly 50 of them passed away.
The majority of those deaths have occurred at La Vida Llena in Albuquerque (16 deaths) and Life Care in Farmington (25 deaths).
The state says they have started testing anyone who lives and works at these facilities to prevent any further spread.
"We are doing increased testing at the facilities,” said David Morgan, a spokesperson with the New Mexico Department of Health.
“We actually have our public health division going proactively to nursing homes and long term care facilities to be able to test,” he added.
Altogether, 15 facilities have had either a positive case or death as a result of COVID-19.
"We're going where there have been confirmed cases to be able to assure there are not continued confirmed cases and if there are confirmed cases, we have an opportunity to catch it early,” Morgan added.
On Thursday, officials announced 239 additional positive test for COVID-19, which brings the state’s total number of cases to 3,213.
