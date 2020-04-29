NMDOH: Nearly 50 nursing home patients have died from COVID-19 in New Mexico

“We actually have our public health division going proactively to nursing homes and long term care facilities to be able to test,” he added.

Altogether, 15 facilities have had either a positive case or death as a result of COVID-19.

"We're going where there have been confirmed cases to be able to assure there are not continued confirmed cases and if there are confirmed cases, we have an opportunity to catch it early,” Morgan added.

On Thursday, officials announced 239 additional positive test for COVID-19, which brings the state’s total number of cases to 3,213.