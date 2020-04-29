NMDOH: Nearly 50 nursing home patients have died from COVID-19 in New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NMDOH: Nearly 50 nursing home patients have died from COVID-19 in New Mexico

Patrick Hayes
Created: April 29, 2020 08:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health reported Wednesday that 166 nursing home patients around the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. Unfortunately, nearly 50 of them passed away.

The majority of those deaths have occurred at La Vida Llena in Albuquerque (16 deaths) and Life Care in Farmington (25 deaths).

Advertisement

The state says they have started testing anyone who lives and works at these facilities to prevent any further spread.

"We are doing increased testing at the facilities,” said David Morgan, a spokesperson with the New Mexico Department of Health.

“We actually have our public health division going proactively to nursing homes and long term care facilities to be able to test,” he added.

Altogether, 15 facilities have had either a positive case or death as a result of COVID-19.

"We're going where there have been confirmed cases to be able to assure there are not continued confirmed cases and if there are confirmed cases, we have an opportunity to catch it early,” Morgan added.

On Thursday, officials announced 239 additional positive test for COVID-19, which brings the state’s total number of cases to 3,213.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. plans to make announcement about extending Public Health Order on Friday
Gov. plans to make announcement about extending Public Health Order on Friday
COVID-19 infects family, kills brother and sister
COVID-19 infects family, kills brother and sister
Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate
Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate
New Mexico reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 239 new cases
New Mexico reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 239 new cases
Navajo Nation asks people to not travel beyond tribe's border
Navajo Nation asks people to not travel beyond tribe's border
Advertisement


Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate
Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate
New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds
New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds
New Mexico to begin use of PPE decontamination machine
New Mexico to begin use of PPE decontamination machine
Cases rise to 1,873 on Navajo Nation, 60 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 1,873 on Navajo Nation, 60 total reported deaths
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19