NMDOH: New Mexico reaches 59% fully vaccinated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As of Thursday, 59% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated.
State officials want to reach 60% fully vaccinated by midnight.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state will fully reopen two weeks after reaching the 60% milestone.
In an effort to reach the goal by July, the state is offering numerous incentives to get people vaccinated.
The incentives are reportedly leading to a surge in vaccinations. More than five times as many people have gotten their Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccines than before those incentives took effect.
Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary for the Human Services Department, said health officials will meet on Friday to determine what path to take even if the 60% goal isn't met by Thursday evening.
"After we get the Thursday data in, and take a look at where we're at, and I'm confident that we'll end up with doing the right thing for the people of New Mexico."
