NMDOH: New Mexico reaches 59% fully vaccinated

The incentives are reportedly leading to a surge in vaccinations. More than five times as many people have gotten their Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccines than before those incentives took effect.

Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary for the Human Services Department, said health officials will meet on Friday to determine what path to take even if the 60% goal isn't met by Thursday evening.

"After we get the Thursday data in, and take a look at where we're at, and I'm confident that we'll end up with doing the right thing for the people of New Mexico."

