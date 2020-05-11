NMDOH opens COVID-19 testing to all New Mexico workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state health department announced Monday that they will begin offering COVID-19 testing for all workers in New Mexico.

“It is important to the Department of Health and this administration to increase testing for all New Mexicans and provide access to COVID-19 testing to as many persons as possible,” said NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel in a press release. “In addition to ‘by-appointment-test-and-go’ opportunities at all public health offices in the state, we have expanded our ‘open drive-up testing’ sites and we are also available for on-site testing.”