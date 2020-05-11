NMDOH opens COVID-19 testing to all New Mexico workers | KOB 4
NMDOH opens COVID-19 testing to all New Mexico workers

Justine Lopez
Updated: May 11, 2020 10:36 PM
Created: May 11, 2020 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state health department announced Monday that they will begin offering COVID-19 testing for all workers in New Mexico.

“It is important to the Department of Health and this administration to increase testing for all New Mexicans and provide access to COVID-19 testing to as many persons as possible,” said NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel in a press release. “In addition to ‘by-appointment-test-and-go’ opportunities at all public health offices in the state, we have expanded our ‘open drive-up testing’ sites and we are also available for on-site testing.”

State workers include all government employees (state, county, municipal, federal, etc.), utility and construction workers, grocery and pharmacy employees, retail and wholesale, food service and other service industry workers, and any New Mexican at work who would like access to a test. 

Starting Tuesday, May 12, Lovelace Hospital in Downtown Albuquerque will be open to anyone who needs or wants a test. The drive-thru clinic will be open from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

People are not required to be exhibiting symptoms in order to receive a test. 

Testing is free of charge for people with or without insurance. Those with insurance are asked to bring their health insurance card.

“Increased testing allows for increased case surveillance and contact tracing which helps us mitigate community spread and keep New Mexico safe,” said State Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel in a press release. 

 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

