NMDOH: Organizations can now request on-site vaccination events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Businesses, nonprofits, religious congregations, community centers and other organizations can now request on-site vaccination events, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

“DOH is committed to making vaccine available to New Mexicans where they live and work,” NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said. “By offering organizations the opportunity to request on-site vaccination events, we’ll make getting a shot even easier.”