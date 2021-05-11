NMDOH: Organizations can now request on-site vaccination events

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Businesses, nonprofits, religious congregations, community centers and other organizations can now request on-site vaccination events, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
“DOH is committed to making vaccine available to New Mexicans where they live and work,” NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said. “By offering organizations the opportunity to request on-site vaccination events, we’ll make getting a shot even easier.”
State officials said organizations that can bring a minimum of 25 people to a vaccination event will qualify – that can include a combination of employees, community members, and family.
The NMDOH will work with the organization to schedule the event, and in some cases, may combine multiple requests into one event.
To make an event request, visit getvaxnm.com.
